Malawi electoral combination of 6 tiny parties formed: Tikonze Peoples Movement

December 6, 2018

Six tiny parties have on Thursday sealed an electoral alliance ahead of the highly contentious May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

Tikonze People’s Movement : Chilumpha (r) and Mark Katsonga Phiri

Some of the parties that are now under Tikonze Peoples Movement (TPM) are Mafunde, Peoples Progressive Movement (PPM) and the Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD),

The chairman of TPM Dr Cassim Chilumpha says the political grouping will field one presidential candidate as well as one parliamentary candidate in each constituency and one local government candidate in each area.

“We will have one party colours and we will work as one party,” said Chilumpha , who is also the country’s former vice-president.

Initially, there were supposed to be 13 parties in the alliance but others, including United Transformation Movement (UTM) and People’s Party(PP) pulled out and said they would contest in the elections alone.

UTM’s Saulos Chilima is one of the leading presidential candidates and is likely to face President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP

