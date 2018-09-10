DPP’s Wa Jeffrey maintains political banter against UTM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Gresdler Jeffrey wa Jeffrey continued her political banter againt the breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, calling the movement leaders a ‘frustrated lot’ that did not achieve their ulterior wishes to steal from Malawians and impose Chilima as leader on DPP and its membership.
Speaking at Baka Ground in Karonga where DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhango acddressed a political rally, Jeffrey claimed UTM was born out of frustration by Chilima.
She described UTM as a “party of babies” and full of jealousy .
Said Jeffrey: “UTM is not a party, it is just an organisation of frustrated individuals who hada plan to steal the DPP party, they started printing T-shirts and making noise that he would stand during the convention . But thanks to the people who resoundingly supported President Peter Mutharika to continue ruling the country for the next five years.”
Jeffery said the movement’s leadership is insulting Malawians’ intelligence “by promising them the moon”.
“Malawians will not be fooled to believe their lies about economic emancipation,” said Wa Jeffrey.
“The DPP has already achieved and Malawians have eyes to see how much President Mutharika and his government had transformed this country, socially and economically,” she said,
In his remarks, Mhango amplified on the point the various development projects that the DPP government has done in the Northern Regon.
Mhango cited projects such as the Jenda-Edingeni, Songwe Karonga and Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay roads as well as the Mzimba Karong and Chitipa water projects.
Other politicians who attended the rally included Karonga south legislature Malani Mtonga, Karonga north west MP John Bond Kamwambi, Presidential aide Vuwa Kawunda, Khwauli Msiska and Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Chilima need not to keep quiet on these allegations from Jeffrey. He needs to come up nd out and tell the nation those who approached him concerning the issue. They need to be exposed. Enough is enough of this nonsense.
All we ever get from this woman is the discourse of negativity. She cannot distinguish between politics and playing the dozens.
Reminds me of an elephant confidently walking to its intended destination whilst dogs bark furiously to scare off the elephant. Mama Jeffery, hot air doesn’t work especially when the electorate is expecting more from their elected leaders. Malawi politics has changed and will never be the same ever again. The politics of vilification, character assassination and kutukwana is now fading and fast. Even Joyce Banda has quickly realised this and is changing her tone from bombastic to reconciliatory. DPP should get on with the program otherwise you’ll embarrassingly lose the elections next year. Ma Jeffery, please listen to your boss… Read more »
DEAR PETER (DPP) YOUR FELLOW CLASSMATE -AGE MATE –YOUR FELLOW PROFESSOR THANDEKA MKANDAWIRE ADVISED YOU WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING AT THIS POINT IN TIME — YOUR IN LAW CALLISTA —YOUR NIECE FROM AMERICA WHO SPENT A NIGHT IN PRISON –UNFORTUNATELY ALL THESE ADVICES SEEM TO MEAN NOTHING TO YOU !!! WAIT YOU WILL SEE WHAT JOHN TEMBO JNR SAW AT THE ELECTIONS !!
“who Jeffery, pa karonga “
Taganiza kuti tibweze United ndipo okuba akudziwika kale ndi aja zina akumabwezako pano palibe anganamize munthu. Ukakhala uhule ndiye Jefule ndiwako ufunanso tikukumbuse?? tangoonani mbiri yanu mama.
Za Pitala at 80 musova. Olo mutapeza sing’anga wotani palibe angabweze ukalamba wa mkuluyu. Titseka chapter ya Pitala very soon due to old age. Tikunaliza syllabus ya the Muthalikas. Munthu wadutsa 80 ndi mwamunadi. Pezani candidate wina ndithu olo mubeletu.