DPP’s Wa Jeffrey maintains political banter against UTM

September 10, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Gresdler  Jeffrey wa Jeffrey continued her political banter againt the breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, calling the movement  leaders a ‘frustrated lot’ that did not achieve their ulterior wishes to steal from Malawians and impose Chilima as leader on DPP and its membership.

Jeffrey: Attacks UTM at a rally in Karonga

Speaking at Baka Ground in Karonga where DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhango acddressed a political rally, Jeffrey claimed UTM was born out of frustration by Chilima.

She described UTM as a “party of babies” and full of jealousy .

Said Jeffrey: “UTM is  not   a party, it is just an organisation of frustrated individuals who hada  plan to steal the DPP  party, they started printing T-shirts and making  noise that he would stand during the convention . But thanks to the people who resoundingly supported President Peter Mutharika to continue ruling the country for the next five years.”

Jeffery said the movement’s leadership is insulting Malawians’ intelligence “by promising them the moon”.

“Malawians will not be fooled to believe their lies about economic emancipation,” said Wa Jeffrey.

“The DPP has already achieved and Malawians have eyes to see how much President Mutharika and his government had transformed this country, socially and economically,” she said,

In his remarks, Mhango amplified on the point the various development projects that the DPP government has done in the Northern Regon.

Mhango cited projects such as the Jenda-Edingeni, Songwe Karonga and Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay roads as well as the Mzimba  Karong and Chitipa water projects.

Other politicians who attended the rally included Karonga south legislature Malani Mtonga, Karonga north west MP John Bond Kamwambi, Presidential aide Vuwa Kawunda, Khwauli Msiska and Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

DPP
Guest
DPP

Chilima need not to keep quiet on these allegations from Jeffrey. He needs to come up nd out and tell the nation those who approached him concerning the issue. They need to be exposed. Enough is enough of this nonsense.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Buzz
Guest
Buzz

All we ever get from this woman is the discourse of negativity. She cannot distinguish between politics and playing the dozens.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Reminds me of an elephant confidently walking to its intended destination whilst dogs bark furiously to scare off the elephant. Mama Jeffery, hot air doesn't work especially when the electorate is expecting more from their elected leaders. Malawi politics has changed and will never be the same ever again. The politics of vilification, character assassination and kutukwana is now fading and fast. Even Joyce Banda has quickly realised this and is changing her tone from bombastic to reconciliatory. DPP should get on with the program otherwise you'll embarrassingly lose the elections next year. Ma Jeffery, please listen to your boss…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

DEAR PETER (DPP) YOUR FELLOW CLASSMATE -AGE MATE –YOUR FELLOW PROFESSOR THANDEKA MKANDAWIRE ADVISED YOU WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING AT THIS POINT IN TIME — YOUR IN LAW CALLISTA —YOUR NIECE FROM AMERICA WHO SPENT A NIGHT IN PRISON –UNFORTUNATELY ALL THESE ADVICES SEEM TO MEAN NOTHING TO YOU !!! WAIT YOU WILL SEE WHAT JOHN TEMBO JNR SAW AT THE ELECTIONS !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

"who Jeffery, pa karonga "

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gembe
Guest
Gembe

Taganiza kuti tibweze United ndipo okuba akudziwika kale ndi aja zina akumabwezako pano palibe anganamize munthu. Ukakhala uhule ndiye Jefule ndiwako ufunanso tikukumbuse?? tangoonani mbiri yanu mama.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Shithole Country Shithole dpp
Guest
Shithole Country Shithole dpp

Za Pitala at 80 musova. Olo mutapeza sing'anga wotani palibe angabweze ukalamba wa mkuluyu. Titseka chapter ya Pitala very soon due to old age. Tikunaliza syllabus ya the Muthalikas. Munthu wadutsa 80 ndi mwamunadi. Pezani candidate wina ndithu olo mubeletu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

