DPP’s Wa Jeffrey maintains political banter against UTM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Gresdler Jeffrey wa Jeffrey continued her political banter againt the breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, calling the movement leaders a ‘frustrated lot’ that did not achieve their ulterior wishes to steal from Malawians and impose Chilima as leader on DPP and its membership.

Speaking at Baka Ground in Karonga where DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhango acddressed a political rally, Jeffrey claimed UTM was born out of frustration by Chilima.

She described UTM as a “party of babies” and full of jealousy .

Said Jeffrey: “UTM is not a party, it is just an organisation of frustrated individuals who hada plan to steal the DPP party, they started printing T-shirts and making noise that he would stand during the convention . But thanks to the people who resoundingly supported President Peter Mutharika to continue ruling the country for the next five years.”

Jeffery said the movement’s leadership is insulting Malawians’ intelligence “by promising them the moon”.

“Malawians will not be fooled to believe their lies about economic emancipation,” said Wa Jeffrey.

“The DPP has already achieved and Malawians have eyes to see how much President Mutharika and his government had transformed this country, socially and economically,” she said,

In his remarks, Mhango amplified on the point the various development projects that the DPP government has done in the Northern Regon.

Mhango cited projects such as the Jenda-Edingeni, Songwe Karonga and Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay roads as well as the Mzimba Karong and Chitipa water projects.

Other politicians who attended the rally included Karonga south legislature Malani Mtonga, Karonga north west MP John Bond Kamwambi, Presidential aide Vuwa Kawunda, Khwauli Msiska and Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :