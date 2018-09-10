Minister for entrepreneurship to  fight high unemployment of Malawian youth

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace has urged Malawians youths to utilise skills as a way of fighting high unemployment in the country .

Chiumia said this during this year’s commemoration of the International Literacy Day (ILD) at Manyamula Skills Development centre ground in Mzimba on Saturday under the theme ‘Literacy and Skills Development .’

“The problem is that everyone wants to be employed. But with these skills they will be able to create their own jobs and employ others,” Chiumia said.

She expressed government commitment to ensuring that proper mechanisms are put in place to address the issue of literacy rate in the country.

Chiumia said government would always work closely with National Adult LiteracyProgramme (NALP) in order to address some of the bottlenecksaffecting the proper implementation of the programme.

“It is a known fact that skills go hand in hand with meaningful education because the populace participates fully in socio economic development thereby fostering development of the country,” theMinister pointed out.

She disclosed that the IntegrateHousehold Survey (IHS4) 2017 estimated that literacy rate was at 73 percent with men at 81 per cent andwomen at 66 per cent.

Chiumia admitted that the figure shows that there is still high prevalence of illiteracy in the country which require urgent attention in order to improve it for the better.

The Minister noted that said government continues to respond positively to the needs of the adult literacy sector by increasing funding for its activities in the country.

She thanked Development Partners such as Action Aid, DVV International, National Library Services, UNESCO-(STEP) and others for their support to Ministry with resources enable the country commemorate this year’s event.

On his part, Unesco acting executive secretary Emmanuel Kondowe called on various stakeholders to take part in promoting education to ensure literacy for all.

United Nations member States commemorate the day globally and it is intended to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals,communities and societies.

