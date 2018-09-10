Man ‘impregnates’ 16-year-old granddaughter, arrested

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 53 year old man for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old granddaughter.
Police said the victim, a Form 2 student at Bua Community Day Secondary School in Mchinji, after losing both parents in 2012 lived with her grandfather Chaphankhwani Wilson at Robert IV village, T/A Zulu in Mchinji.
It is alleged that Chaphankhwani who has been paying for her school fees, during the month of June this year, forced the victim to have sex with him in exchange for the school fees.
This development prompted her to report the matter at Mchinji Police Station where she was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examinations and the results has proved that the victim has a nine weeks pregnancy.
Mchinji police station public relations officer Lubrino Kaitano said the have charged the man with incest which involves having sexual intercourse with a close blood relation.
Wilson who comes from Kandama village Traditional Authority (T/A) Njewa in Lilongwe will he appear before court soon when investigations are over.
Sick People in a sick nation orphan kuthawira kwa agogo, kuti aphunzire agogo kumpatsa mimba I feel for mwana ndithu apapa school yayima, mwana wapeza mwana nzake nde tsogolo ndilotani pamenepa I feel for Mwana, agogo awa 14yrs plus 10 yrs yoti agona ndi mwana wawo yemwe zitheke ndithu, koma nanga tsogolo la mwanayu pilizi???? mimba’tu simasewera chondeee amabungweee thandizaniponi if I know her komwe akukhala ndidakatenga mwana uyu sure
For me the charge is more than just incest. I think the issue of having sex with a minor should also appear on the charge sheet. At 16 years the victim is a minor and the police don’t need to be reminded of this.