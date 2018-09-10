Man ‘impregnates’ 16-year-old granddaughter, arrested

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 53 year old man for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old granddaughter.

Police said the victim, a Form 2 student at Bua Community Day Secondary School in Mchinji, after losing both parents in 2012 lived with her grandfather Chaphankhwani Wilson at Robert IV village, T/A Zulu in Mchinji.

It is alleged that Chaphankhwani who has been paying for her school fees, during the month of June this year, forced the victim to have sex with him in exchange for the school fees.

This development prompted her to report the matter at Mchinji Police Station where she was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examinations and the results has proved that the victim has a nine weeks pregnancy.

Mchinji police station public relations officer Lubrino Kaitano said the have charged the man with incest which involves having sexual intercourse with a close blood relation.

Wilson who comes from Kandama village Traditional Authority (T/A) Njewa in Lilongwe will he appear before court soon when investigations are over.

