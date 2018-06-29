Dr Mcheka Chilenje: Commonwealth University confers Malawian deputy speaker with Honorary Doctorate

Malawi’s First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje has joined the race for honorary doctorates after the Commonwealth University conferred her with an honorary doctorate degree in leadership.

Speaker Richard Msowoya on Friday announced in Parliament that the Commonwealth University has awarded Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje with an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

“Honourable Members it is with great pleasure to inform the House that the Commonwealth University has honoured and recognized the meritorious contributions of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership,” said Msowoya.

An honorary degree is awarded to elite leaders who demonstrate great character and have proven extraordinary achievements and service to their communities, countries or the world as a mark of esteem.

Msowoya said before the actual award ceremony in Arabian Courtyard Hotel in Dubai, Chilenje will be going through an intensive Leadership training.

Speaking later, Chilenje commended her fellow MPs for the exposure that she has gained.

“I owe all this to God and people of my constituency for all the success,” Said Chilenje.

Member of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Mary Navitcha, who is also legislator for Thyolo Thava constituency has commended Chilenje for the achievement.

“This achievement is not for Chilenje alone. It is for everyone in the House, so we are all grateful,” Said Navicha.

Chilenje obtained a Masters Degree in Leadership with Leeds Becket University in 2015.

In 2010 Chilenje obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :