Manganya says pulling in one direction with Chilima for Malawi 2019 polls

Malawi renowned socio-political commentator, Dr Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles, has disclosed that he is pulling in one direction with Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima ahead of watershed May 2019 Malawi Tripartite Elections.

There have been reports that Chilima and Manganya have been in talks to work together in the next year’s elections.

Speaking to reporters in Blantyre on Thursday, Usi who is a developmental specialist by training confirmed the talks.

“Yes we are discussing with SKC (Chilima) and we are on one mission,” said Usi who is leading Odya Zawo Alibe Mlandu network.

He said: “Malawians must know that we are in talks but it will be premature at this moment for me to disclose what we are discussing. But it is for the good of this nation and nay time we will tell Malawians.”

Usi is aspiring to contest the Mulanje Central parliamentary seat which is currently held by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Chilima is yet to come clear on his 2019 political route map but has openly said Malawi will continue to pay huge economic costs of moral decadence unless citizens work together towards transformation.

He recently announced his decision to quit as a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member and will not seek re-election on Peter Mutharika’s ticket.

Chilima also stated that he would not challenge Mutharika at the DPP convention, nor will he attend the convention scheduled this weekend in Blantyre.

