Driemo, Elli Njuchi pockets the largest K5m share as COSOMA rewards musicians

Copyright Society of Malawi today has honoured various artists based on the good work displayed in the previous year.

Among the categories, Malawian youthful talented artists Driemo and Eli Njuchi has pocketed MK5 million.

The ceremony held today in Lilongwe was graced by presidential advisor Arts and Music Lucius Banda.

Other notable artists you have also gain their prizes are Gibo Piason and Skeffa Chimoto pocketing MK4 million.

Zeze Kingston, Janta, Wikise, Namadingo, Lucius Banda, Kelly Kay has gone out with MK3 million. Whilst Zonke, Great Angels Choir, Malinga, Dan Lu, Azizi, Jay Jay Cee, Rashley pocketed MK2 million each.

The least in the categories are Ace Jizzy, Gwamba, Beejay, Waxy Kay, Guntolah, Henry Czar, DNA, Billy Kaunda, Lawi, Mlaka, Suffix, Antony Makondetsa, Black Missionaries, Avokado, Hilco, Ketruah, Moses Makawa, Nesnes, Joseph Nkasa, Phiyzix, Pop Young, and Temwa has gone out with MK1 million.

RnB star Driemo and Afro Dancel artist Eli Njuzi has received certificates of recognition for their expectional role in the music industry in the just ended year.

