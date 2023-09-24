Driver, assistant bolt as police arrest illegal immigrants

A driver and his assistant are on the run in Mzimba, leaving behind terrified illegal immigrants in a vehicle after police mounted an adhoc roadblock at Champhira.

Spokesperson for Jenda Police Macfalen Mseteka said during the night of 22 September 2023, police received a tip that a dark green Toyota Hilux was being used to ferry illegal immigrants from Mzuzu to Lilongwe.

He said this prompted the police to mount the ad-hoc roadblock at Champhira junction along the Mzuzu-Lilongwe M1 road.

He said when the suspected vehicle approached the set roadblock, the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn around prompting officers manning the roadblock to shoot one of its front tyres.

The driver and his colleague managed to escape by jumping while the vehicle was in motion leaving behind these eight immigrants, while a group of immigrants who were at the back of the motor vehicle also managed to escape after the vehicle had stopped.

However, eight illegal immigrants have been arrested and their particulars are; Tsagai Abebe 17, Eyasu Assefa 25, Endaye German 18, Ayasu Beyene Masbo 22, Mimi Wanoro Anito 18, Ashomo Tekele 17, Adugna Tadese 17 and Abi Ashamo Aga 17.

Police investigations have since unearthed that the Toyota Hilux with registration number DZ 684 dark green in colour is a rental from Planet Car hire and was hired three days ago by Harry Chipolopolo who also rented it to Gift Salima who later gave it to Mathews Ngonya under the pretext of going with it to a tombstone unveiling ceremony in Karonga.

Police have since launched a man hunt for the driver and his colleague who are believed to have facilitated the whole deal as well as the illegal immigrants that managed to escape.