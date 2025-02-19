Dumpled in the Cold: Lawyer Abandons Kamangila, Citing Security Threats

In a dramatic turn of events, lawyer Gift-Dick Chimowa has withdrawn from representing human rights lawyer Alexius Kamangila in a case where Kamangila is accused of alleging that High Court (Commercial Division) Judge Kenan Manda was involved in corruption.

Chimowa has formally written to the Malawi Law Society (MLS), citing serious security concerns over his life and property.

He claims that on February 12, 2025, he was followed by unknown individuals after attending a mediation session at the High Court in Lilongwe.

According to Chimowa, a black saloon vehicle trailed him through the streets of Lilongwe, raising fears for his safety.

The threats reportedly escalated on February 14, 2025, when he was followed by multiple vehicles in Blantyre, culminating in an alleged break-in of his stationary vehicle, during which his laptop and crucial court documents were stolen.

Given these developments, Chimowa has officially informed the High Court of his decision to withdraw from the case, fearing further intimidation. He has since reported the incidents to the police, who have yet to comment on the matter.

The case, already controversial, now takes on a new dimension as concerns over legal intimidation and personal safety mount. The withdrawal of Kamangila’s legal representative raises questions about access to justice and protection for lawyers handling sensitive cases in Malawi.

