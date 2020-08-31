Dzuka Malawi: Chisale, retirees and personal assistants

Normal Paulosi Chisale is now excessively a big headache for the new Tonse Alliance administration. I hope they have evidence and I pray he will not be acquitted. Otherwise, for an administration that keeps arresting one man, out of all Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and a cabinet of 20 Peter Mutharika had maintained between 2014 and 2019, it is looking abit awkward.

If the State has evidence against any of Chisale cases, I advise them to move the courts and start trials. I hope this would end the new narrative that even that rejoiced at his first arrest are now getting apprehensive. Chisale looks like he is the black Jesus of the DPP, bearing all sins for the party. The question is what about others who got rich mysteriously?

Every sane person Chisale knows did not commit all the alleged crimes alone. When are others joining him? We hear some of accounts frozen meaning there is reasonable suspicion of funds being proceeds of crime, when are they getting charged? These are questions Police and Government will have to answer, sooner or later. Slowly honeymoon will come to an end, Malawians will now start demanding answers. Very soon.

The latest case of Chisale being accused of being Pheias Hiwa is a joke. President Lazarus Chakwera recently appointed Juma Zammimba who masquerades as someone with his dead relations name. Another Cabinet member is using a fake certificate. If we are to honestly do an investigation on papers, we will have a scandal of huge proportions.

After the murder case, I think Chisale aka Pheias Hiwa can answer those charges first without adding more like certificate. A presidential aide, a minister and a few MPs will have to be fired if people start digging.

Talking of Presidential appointments, I am not sure how 1 million jobs will be created when retirees are busy filling public service position. I find it ridiculous for someone who has worked for 30 years to be brought back. It is an insult to young people to tell them Government will not be employing them, but they should create jobs. Come on, these retirees had hefty packages, they should be the one using their gratuity, expertise, and skills to create jobs not to return and grab jobs that young civil servants should be appointed to.

The appointment of old Principal Secretaries defeats the whole essence of reforms. These people failed in 20 years, that’s why we have reforms. To improve what they failed and could not reform. I don’t know how they will change when the justification of bringing them back is their experience. Come on, are we serious. If these had left a professional and excellent civil service in their time, we would not have reforms.

We are reforming because they left a useless and dysfunctional civil service. These people resisted reforms I think 71 or 80 times we have tried to change the civil service. I simply don’t understand how they are expected to change the same system they enjoyed abusing for the past 30 years they worked.

I believe strong fresh minds, young people 35 to 45, with both private sector and civil service blend will inject fresh thinking into the system. Not old, tried and tired retirees. Look what they did, the called each other to receive new gratuities and Prado TXs. Not inspiring for a new administration.

Still on appointments, I would like to ask Dr. Laz to reign in on social media handclappers who are directly controlled by his assistant and son- in-law and his Deputy Publicity Secretary. They are bullying their party seniors and Ministers over appointment of personal assistants.

Two Malawians have had to be fired after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth leaguers bullied Ministers. Seriously this undermines the integrity of cabinet and basically it is gross indiscipline at any level. If they had issues, they can be addressed through party structures not publicly insulting Cabinet Members. Of course, even singling out for people for having associated with DPP is a joke, a sad political joke. I would point half of DPP members in your cabinet, some personal assistants, and staff. Let any Malawian have a chance. Did we not see President Laz appointing Rashy Gaffer in his Cabinet from DPP? Why there was no fuss about it. Why target small fishes.

We chastised DPP for nepotism and discrimination based on party affiliation. I am not sure if the two incidents so far show us any change from DPP.

Otherwise, 60 days gone, we are eagerly waiting for the budget which will be stimulant of 1 million jobs, cheaper fertiliser and long-term vision of making a better Malawi for all. At least for now we have heard all speeches, we are waiting for action. Talking less and doing more will make sure MCP continues for a long time. Dzuka Malawi, its time to go to work!

