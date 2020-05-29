Dzuka Malawi: Tonse Alliance boxing

Finally, the truth is out. The famous Tonse Alliance is about sharing positions. No, let me phrase it properly, the positions have already been shared. Vice President and UTM leader Saulosi Chilima saw the Njamba crowd and got excited.

Cardinal mistakes are made at Njamba Freedom Park. After pretending that Tonse Alliance was for plebeians, Chilima suddenly revealed why he accepted to play second fiddle to Malawi Congress Party- I will take over from Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in next elections, I will be Minister of Finance… blah blah….

I never took Saulosi for a fool. His action is always calculated. But he has made a big mistake. By disclosing this sacred agreement, which they have been hidding from public, he is already fighting Dr. Chakwera and the MCP. Putting him in a fix that should he change after they win, people will say Dr Laz is no gentleman at all.

But that has been Chilima’s play all along. Create scenario and blame his boss. Some of us blessed with inside information, know the truth that SKC is reacting to what is happening inside this alliance that has two faces. The public face telling Malawians its about them, then the dark place where they hide who gets what.

Chilima’s attacks on former president Bakili Muluzi could also be calculated move to anger the eastern region not to vote for Chakwera since it would give him a chance to abandon the alliance and run in 2025 as he has announced.

Thanks to Dr. Chilima, I thought he would go further and say we agreed to share 50% UTM, 40% MCP and 10% others. Others being the seven parties cheering Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima alliance. Yes, its alliance for two people. MCP gave power to Chakwera and UTM to Chilima to negotiate, none of the Executive Committee members have a copy, not even the know it all Daudi Suleman in MCP or Patricia Kaliati in UTM have the exact content of the two people’s agreement.

This alliance is for two people, Dr. Micheal Manganya Usi was more pointed in his remarks. Forget Joyce Banda and her personal fight with the Mutharikas and Muluzi’s. That’s a case for another day.

MCP team is already changing goal posts, according to insiders and legal teams. Chilima is trying to pre-empt the changes by announcing the agreement. He still will emerge the biggest loser.

But as I said last time, If Chakwera wins, he becomes a President. The laws as they stand they give power to the President. Chakwera will take the bills to parliament to empower Vice President. DPP/UDF alliance will reject them, Chakwera will speak angrily while smiling that its not him but DPP sabotaging Chilima’s agreement. He will look like a gentleman.

SKC card won’t be able to play blame game on Chakwera, who will perfom. With a massively corrupt Civil Service, low tax base and poor public service delivery, SKC being Minister of Finance does not mean Malawi will discover gold, diamond and cobalt to be rich. Any future President hopeful should avoid Ministry of Finance,Health, Education, Agriculture, Local Government and Transport. These are political landmines. Education almost sunk Peter Mutharika. SKC I am now almost certain will never be a President.

Let’s go back to Njamba outburst. There is no legal basis for Chilima’s expectation to take over from Chakwera, hence once MCP wins, it will ignore Chilima. I do not see MCP giving power freely after 30 years in wilderness. The party will make a resolution to end alliances and go alone.

MCP strategy always starts with district chairpersons. This time all Chakwera needs to do is to become a Magufuli, Kagame and Bingu in one person. Embrace all Malawians, show respect to Mutharika and Muluzi the way Bingu played with MCP base over Kamuzu, voila, he will get 65% in 2025 with or without an alliance.

If Chakwera succeeds, Malawians will demand he continues, MCP will shine and demand it continues, there would be no reason for us to experiment with another President. Sadly, that’s the hard truth. If one is UTM they should start joining MCP now. Not vice versa.

Mugabe-Joshua Mkomo, Uhuru Kenyatta-William Ruto, Muluzi-Brown Mpinganjira, Muluzi-Bingu, JZU-Richard Msowoya, Joyce Banda-Khumbo Kachali, lessons are plenty for any one with proper eyes. The only way Chilima can become a President is to usurp power from Peter Mutharika now or if Tonse Alliance wins from Chakwera, unfortunately his choices are limited. Very limited. The truth is he is politically finished, he takes UTM with him to his political grave.

