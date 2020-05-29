South Africa deports 140 to Malawi on plane, another 140 set to arrive

A plane with 140 Malawi citizens who have been deported from South Africa on Friday landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The Malawians were detained in South Africa and are travelling on two specially-cleared flights hired by the South African Government.

According to Ministry of Transport and Public Infrastructure spokesperson James Chakwera, another plane with 140 Malawi citizen is also expected tomorrow.

The first group has been taken on Malawi Defence Force (MDF) trucks to to Nalikule Teachers Training College in Lilongwe along Salima road where they will be tested for coronavirus.

Those who will test positive will be taken to isolation centres while those negative will be given transport money to go to their respective home areas.

Those dispatched to their respective homes will be followed up by district health personnel in their district.

Scores of Malawians are arrested for illegal entry and stay in South Africa and are detained at Lindella Camp, awaiting repatriation.

