South Africa deports 140 to Malawi on plane, another 140 set to arrive
A plane with 140 Malawi citizens who have been deported from South Africa on Friday landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.
The Malawians were detained in South Africa and are travelling on two specially-cleared flights hired by the South African Government.
According to Ministry of Transport and Public Infrastructure spokesperson James Chakwera, another plane with 140 Malawi citizen is also expected tomorrow.
The first group has been taken on Malawi Defence Force (MDF) trucks to to Nalikule Teachers Training College in Lilongwe along Salima road where they will be tested for coronavirus.
Those who will test positive will be taken to isolation centres while those negative will be given transport money to go to their respective home areas.
Those dispatched to their respective homes will be followed up by district health personnel in their district.
Scores of Malawians are arrested for illegal entry and stay in South Africa and are detained at Lindella Camp, awaiting repatriation.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I don’t know about you, but looks a passenger plane to me.
Those who will be positive will be insolated and those will be negative should be quarantined for 14days please!
Good to hear at least than none
That is why we keep saying Malawi needs change, people should be wise enough and make sure dpp is kicked out otherwise tidzingokhalira izi…..! we need visionary leaders who walk the talk, who are capable of creating opportunities and fair to all. Sizomangoba nthawi zonse ndi kunama basi…..!
Vindere, how can you go to foreign country and yet you don’t know anything.Not even qualified for any minimal job. Thieves. Vindere. They went there alone others wayback during MCP rule. Chicken heads.
You will die a stupid man, how do you support DPP with all your ass, Stupid cadet.
Good news.