UTM leaders blame Satan for joining DDP-UDF alliance
Barely a day after some UTM leaders in Mangochi defected to Democratic Progress Party- United Democratic Front (DPP-UDF) Alliance, they have rescinded their decision by going back to their former party, blaming “Satan” for deceiving them.
Interestingly, their re-joining to their former party coincided with the joining of two councillors, Hasani Chikuta and Alli Sumani from Malindi and Mbwazi wards in Mangochi North East and Mangochi Lutende constituencies respectively.
Italso comes after the joining of 450 people from the two cited constituencies at classy functions happened separately at Malindi and Lungwena in the two areas.
In an interview on Thursday, one of the leaders, M’dala Mtuma who is Mangochi North East constituency governor in a repentant mood regretted their previous stance, saying it was the devil’s work to move from UTM to DPP.
“We didn’t know what we were doing. We defected to DPP on Wednesday morning but when we went back to our home to reflect our position we found something amiss,” he revealed
Mtuma said they kept mulling over their decision for hours until they communicated each other later in the day to rescind their action.
“This is the reason we are here today to confess our evil deeds. We did it hastily without putting a “thought” but we knew it was the influence of Satan,” he pointed out, forcing the gatherers to laugh their lungs out.
The converted leader said they weighed the DPP-UDF Alliance manifesto and that of the Tonse Alliance and found out that, the latter’s manifesto is superb because it mentions to slice the price of fertilizer from the current K22,000 to about K4,500.
“Apart from the issue of scrapping off the connection fee by Tonse Alliance, the price of fertilizer is one of the key factors that has made us to make a U-turn because we are farmers who rely on farming for our livelihoods,” he said.
In unison, the two councillors said they have joined UTM because it is the only party which has the potential to turn around the country’s misfortunes.
“We won last year’s election as independent candidates but looking at our political landscape, we have decided to join UTM because it has good policies in-line with our aspirations. Now that it is in Tonse Alliance we would like to urge people to vote for it,” they said.
However, in his remarks DPP district governor, SalireM’daladisowned the people, saying his party has never received them but may be they wanted to join DPP for their personal greed which he thinks it has failed.
But in his remarks, UTM presidential campaign team member, Alhajj Beni Kambulire welcomed the people back, saying it was good that they have recollected their mind.
“This is once again a great day to our family because the lost children are back to their nest,” he said while congratulating the other 450 people for making a right decision.
“The coming in of people shows that they have trust in us. We promise to deliver what we are preaching when Tonse Alliance takes over government,” he re-affirmed their commitment.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Umphawi siwabwino.We need leaders who will put people first. DPP and UDF alliance ayi.amalawi asawuka.Tiwone Zina basi.
Kikikiki! At Grand Palace since yesterday the DPP & UDF alliance are distribution some money to those who come to the fence of the palace. It seems MK5,000 to an individual. We truly do not know the truth about these crowds who go such a place from 8:00am to about 3:00pm just to receive the money.
I have never seen so greedy and heartless leaders who stay in a lodge, feast and let the people outside the gate eating groundnuts and chewing sugarcanes like elephants. Levels of poverty will make one sell their birth rights.
Aaah satana tisamangonnamizira zinazi chonde.
U will b surprised to hear that the money is MWK20,000s
Kkkkkkkkkkk koma ziliko ndithu…
monies are changing hands…ndani asala mbongo? Ndi nthawi yahtu ma citizens yodyera andale
Are these guys same as those who defected? If yes, they must be very stupid
They collected the money and went back home that’s not being stupid. That’s being smart. If they come your way collect the money and go home too.
kkkkkkkkk can you take these political amatuers serious? today UTM then DPP and later UTM kodi olo inu UTM mukuwaona anthuwa ali serious? popeza onsewo ndi a UDF ndipo angovutika kupanga defect. That is not defection ambwiye
Exactly I love the way you look at it.
Zamanyi zokhazokha tikuziona chaka chino
kkkkk koma 2020 kuli nkhani za ndale….