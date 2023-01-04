Eagles, Civo in search of more power after losing some stars

Lilongwe based TNM Super League giants Blue Eagles and Civil Service United have separately said they are casting their nets wide with hope to catch additional players to beef up their squads.

The Eagles finished second in the country’s top flight league. They also went as far as the semi finals in the Airtel Top 8 Cup and the quarter finals in the FDH Bank Cup.

Head coach for the side, Elia Kananji, told the local media that he would want to assemble a squad that will continue to compete favourably in the elite league as well as cup competitions.

“There is need to beef up our squad. I have indicated even in my report that we need to look in the goalkeeping area, defence and striking force. You are aware that we have lost Gaddie Chirwa to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and so replacements for players like him have to be made. My aim is to see the team doing very well in the forthcoming season as compared to how we performed in 2022,” explained Kananji.

On the other hand, Civil Service United which finished on position 8, last season, has stressed the need to fine tune the team.

Team Manager for the club, Gabriel Chirwa, said 2022 was the most painful season for the club.

“If there is a football season that was so painful for our club then it is the 2022 season. We drew fifteen times and lost five times. This is very painful. As usual, we lose players at the end of every season. This time we have lost Christopher Kumwembe to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers. We will therefore embark on a thorough search for players who can be groomed by ourselves,” remarked Chirwa

Nyasa Big Bullets are the 2022 TNM Super League champions.

