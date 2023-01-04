Ken Msonda rebukes DPP’s hypocrisy on graft fight: “Isn’t it DPP that interfered with ACB operations?”

Democrartic Progressive Party (DPP)senior member of the National Governing Council (NGC), Ken Msonda, has rebuked his party for its alleged hypocrisy on the fight against corruption.

Msonda – who is also the Executive Director of Independent Political and Good Governance Analysts Think Tank – argued that corruption was worse and more systematic during the previous administration than it is now.

The maverick trade unionist-cum-politician was reacting to the DPP response to the National Address, which President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera delivered on Sunday evening.

Among others, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba called upon the Tonse Alliance government to stop the looting and plunder of public resources and investigate and prosecute all looters of public money without fear or favor.

Namalomba further challenged the Chakwera government to embark on total and complete reform of the civil service delivery systems.

But in his reaction to the statement, Msonda challenged DPP to stop political rhetoric it used to play on corruption during its time in power.

He argued that corruption was worse and more systematic during the Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) regime that under the Tonse government.

“It’s unfortunate that most politicians become wiser when they are out of power. As a think tank, we feel that kind of a statement [from DPP] is misplaced. Coming from an administration that was there before, which NEVER, NEVER addressed corruption, they never funded ACB, they interfered with the operations of ACB, it’s unfortunate that today, DPP can stand on an anthill to point fingers at the current administration instead of holding hands with it in the fight against corruption,” said Msonda.

He further chastised his party for trying to look more mature, wiser and democratic today ‘because they are in opposition’.

