Eagles hold Lions to goalless draw

Blue Eagles and Red Lions on Sunday settled for a goalless draw in the TNM Super League encounter played at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

Zomba-based team have themselves to blame for blowing off their opportunity to return to the top of the table to unseat current league leaders, Silver Strikers standing at 19 points from nine games.

With second draw of the weekend, Red Lions have managed to collect two points from possible six owing to their 3-3 draw on Saturday against Civo and have played 10 games with 19 points on third position.

Blue Eagles have 10 points from 10 games on position 10 under the tutelage of Gerald Phiri snr.

Nursing from a 3-3 draw against Civo, Reds had new ideas as evidenced on the ninth minute when striker of the moment Royal Bokosi’s thunderbolt went past Eagles goalie, Kumkwawa but his effort hit the up left with nobody to finish off the rebound.

Eagle’s overlapping central defenders, Wonder Jereman and Robert pushed forward and Jacob Robert effort was punched away by Reds keeper, Jacob Kaunda while Jereman’s shot went wide 18 metres out in the 32rd minute of the game.

In the secondhalf Red Lions made a double substitution in the 55 minute when they brought in Frank Mussa and Humphreys Minadi for Ronald Pangani and Mathews Simbeye.

Eagles Coach, Phiri introduced Mecium Mhone for Henry Msinjo in the 58th minute.

The last remaining minutes, the two teams searched for a winner but they failed to capitalize the scoring opportunities and the midfield battle of Eagle’s Gilbert Chirwa and Red’sChikoti Chirwa reign supreme in both aerial and ground balls.

“We are still in contention for the title. Although we have dropped points, we are still 19 points with current leaders Silver strikers. We still have more games to play and we still have a chance of returning to the top spot,” Red Lions coach Nelson Chirwa said.

Eagles mentor, Phiri said it was not bad result to them taking into account that they lost at home on Friday against Silver Strikers.

“This is fair results to us and we managed to create a lot of scoring chance but they never turned into goals. My players played well,” he added.

