Wanderers still searching for winning mentality, draw with Tigers

January 18, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere  -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Mighty Wanderers FC  played reasonably well during Sunday’s match against Tigers FC but they still have so much to prove as their ambition to secure their second win  was checked by a stubborn Kau-Kau boys , who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Kamuzu Stadium.

Not good enough: Assistant coach Albert Mpinganjira cools down a player

The  Nomads,  who have dropped two places above the relegation with seven points from seven games, came into the game off the back of two defeats, but were unable to find their way past the well-drilled and disciplined Tigers.

Coach for Wanderers Bob Mpinganjira said  coming from back-to-back defeats, it was important to avoid a defeat and get a clean sheet.

“We played better today and will move to get the winning mentality,” said Mpinganjira.

“We’re getting closer,” he added.

Tigers coach Trevor Kajawa said he was pleased with the draw.

Elsewhere, Kamuzu Barracks beat TN Starts 3-1 .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bondo Lamela
Bondo Lamela
7 hours ago

Disband this team. The coaches are not fit . Wasting time .

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera talks against ‘selfish, careless behaviour’: Unveils K17bn Covid strategy with new hospitals

After directing that Vice-President Saulos Chilima  should lead  a ministerial task-team to review Covid-19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the...

Close