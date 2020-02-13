Eagles sign 2 more players: Gaddie and Kumwawa

As clubs are still preparing for the new season, Blue Eagles Football Club seems to lead on the transfer market.

Earlier this week, the team announced the signing of two players namely Lazarus Decco Nyemera and Mphatso Filemoni and later Chifuniro Mpinganjira formerly of Dwangwa United.

And on Thursday, the team has again signed two new faces.

These are goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kumkwawa from Masters Security Services FC and youthful Gaddie Chirwa of Chintheche United.

Both have signed a two year contract each.

The development comes after they loaned out three players namely Yamikan Tambala, Boniface Maliwata and Willex Ngwenya and axing of four more George Chauya, Hezy Henzewish Chinseu, Misheck Mwachipitsa and Patrick Wa Rudi.

According to chairman Alexander Ngwala, those axed are due to poor performance last season.

However, Ngwala said the door is still open for those loaned out only if they improve their performance wherever they will play this season.

