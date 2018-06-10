Eagles soar high into Airtel Top 8 as Silver surrender cup defence

Blue Eagles on Sartuday became the first team to book a place in the Airtel Top 8 final after they saw offf defending champions Silver Strikers narrowly 1-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Area 30-based Malawi Police Service (MPS) outfit will face the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Eagles made their intention from the kickoff as they started the match at blistering pace, scoring barely three minutes through Maxwell Salambula.

Salambula stunned Silver goalkeeper Brighton Munthali when he unleashed a thunderbolt inside the 18-yard box which he failed to deal with, to score what proved to be the vital goal.

Featuring new catch Khuda Muyaba from a Moyale, the Bankers to their credit continued to press forward in the hope of finding the equaliser but could not be rewarded with man of the match goalkeeper John Soko proving a star in the making.

Blue Eagles Coach DeKlerk Msakakuon joyously celebrated the win.

“Its a moment we have been waiting for. To get into the finals and fight for a silverware,”he said.

“The boys were disciplined and we managed to to score early and defended the goal. Silver are a great team and we came prepared,” he said.

Silver coach Lovemore Fazili conceded it was a painful loss.

”We could have done better,” he said.

