Eastern region for DPP, says Mutharika as throusands welcome him in Mangochi

Thousands upon thousands thronged Mangochi Boma to welcome President Prof. Peter Mutharika on his whistle-stop from Blantyre to state residence, Chikoko Bay, Monkey bay, late Friday afternoon.

Mutharika arrived at Mangochi Boma around 5:30 pm to greet thousands who had been waiting to welcome him since around 3:00 p.m.

The Malawi leader could not hide his excitement upon seeing the multitude.

“I’m very overwhelmed by the reception the eastern region has given me today. It really contradicts what other reports have been claiming,” said Mutharika.

He said: “This is a clear testimony that the region has trust in DPP and its leadership and I really thank you for that.”

Mutharika said the DPP leadership was geared to develop Mangochi in various sectors including road infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, fisheries and aviation.

He said apart from construction of the Liwonde-Mangochi Road which is near completion, Mangochi Technical College and Mangochi Mlambe Centre, which are all operational, the DPP led government would construct the Mangochi-Makanjira Road up to the lake at Chiphole, covering close to 140 km.

The President added that his government would also open more irrigation schemes in the district in addition to one at Samama along the Mangochi-Monkey-Bay Road which is almost ready for opening.

“My government will also improve the tourism industry in the district constructing state-of-the-art international airport and state-of-art hotel and resort facilities at Cape Maclear,” said Mutharika, informing people in the district that Mangochi would also become a municipality.

He then urged Malawians in the district to register during the forthcoming voter registration exercise for them to vote for the DPP for all the planned developments to be implemented.

The voter registration in Mangochi is scheduled to commence on September 19 to run for two weeks.

