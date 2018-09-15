Police arrest murder suspect in pub brawl

Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 25 year old man for allegedly stabbing to death his friend at a beer joint.

Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub-inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said on Saturday of September 8 2018, around 7:00 pm, the deceased Trouble Mataya, left home to drink with a friend in Ndirande Township where he was staying.

After taking the beer for some time, the two decided to attend a traditional dance within the area. This is where they met Raphael January, the suspect.

“Mataya and Raphael picked a quarrel. In the process, the suspect took a hummer and a screw driver to stab Mataya in the chest and fled.

“The victim was rushed to Ndirande Health Centre by relatives after collapsing upon reaching home He died while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital,” said Nkhwazi.

The post-mortem showed that the victim died of haemorrhage, according to Sub Inspector Nkhwazi.

The PRO said the suspect was apprehended by Police at Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo where he fled to after the incident.

The deceased (Mataya) hailed from Manolo Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

Raphael January is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder, contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

