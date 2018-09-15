Mutharika says construction of Liwonde Bridge manifesting his development agenda

President Peter Mutharika says the construction of state-of-the-art Liwonde Bridge is a manifestation of his government commitment to improve the road network in the country.

Mutharika said this on Friday at both Liwonde Bridge and Mangochi turn off during a whistle stop tour from Blantyre to Mangochi.

“This bridge is one of the many projects my government is doing. We are also constructing secondary schools, technical colleges and roads,” he said.

The President urged the people to go and register their names when registration for next year’s elections starts next month in the district.

He said:”Let us all register our names in order for us to exercise our constitutional right of voting,”

Mutharika said he himself has registered because he wants to vote during next year’s tripartite elections.

He also promised the people that he would soon hold a development rally in Machinga, saying he wants to share with the people the achievements that his government has registered during the past four years.

“I also want you to appreciate the good project my government has planned,” he said.

Mutharika saluted the people gathered for voting him into power and for being with him when his brother Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika passed away.

“You did not forsake me during that difficult time. I also appreciate the support you showed me during 2014 elections,” said Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :