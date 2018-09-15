UTM aspiring MP in Chitipa rescue 18 year old unroofed clinic

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) aspiring Member of Parliament for the forthcoming 2019 general elections for Chitipa Central Dr Moses Mlenga has relieved people of Group Village headman Siyombwe, Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in the district with 40 iron sheets for 18 year old dilapidated clinic.

Mlenga in his speech during the presentation of iron sheets to the community said has never admired of becoming a politician in his life but challenges people are facing in his area forced him to join politics.

He said only UTM under the leadership of Saulos Chilima can transform this country.

“I was saddened, with the news about this clinic, had it been people are given a chance of resurrection, our forefathers, would not even wish to resurrect with these pathetic structures they left long time ago. It is hard to believe if really this area has a Member of Parliament,” sympathized Mlenga.

Mlenga also promised that once voted into power come 2019 will electrify all the clinics and both primary and secondary schools in his prior to his manifestos. He will also make sure the district has a bus depot and construct new airport saying the current one poses a threat to people’s lives as it is close to town and residential areas.

Welcoming the gestures, Group village Headman Siyombwe said politicians have been visiting the site with their rhetoric manifestos to finish the clinic which was constructed by people within the community but once voted into power they never comeback.

“It is of great honour for a Shadow MP to be doing such kind of developments, Shadows do come and say “I will do this and this” but for you , you are not promising but doing, now what remains is for us to do the rightful thing come 2019.”

The group village head further said people especially women were forced to go to the district’s men hospital which is far from the area, undermining the services of the clinic due to its appearance. He hoped for the better with the iron sheets.

The clinic serves estimated number of people more than one thousand where among others from Zambia.

The helping hand for Mlenga also stretched to Yamba Community Day Secondary School where he donated twenty bags of cement that will go a long way in completion of the school’s hall.

He then later urged people in the community to go and register once the registration phase comes to the district on 8th to 21st October this year for them to be among the eligible voters come 2019.

