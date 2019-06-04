ECAM expresses need to promote entrepreneurship skills

Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) has expressed the need to promote entrepreneurship skills among the youth in the country to enable them establish small businesses and create job opportunities among fellow youth.

ECAM President, George Matipwiri made the remarks Monday during Eastern, Central and Southern African Employers’ Organisations Conference held at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Matipwiri said his association was committed to promoting entrepreneurship among the youth so that they are independent through the creation of jobs.

“As employers’ organisation, we have noted the lessening of job opportunities due to advancement of technology.

“For this reason, we are promoting entrepreneurship among the youth to create jobs for themselves and remain self reliant,” said Matipwiri.

He added that the youth have great role to play in the employment sector in the country, hence the need for government and nongovernmental organisations to support them with various skills.

“I am sure entrepreneurship techniques would help the youth to be innovative. For this reason, unemployment will not be an issue among them,” he said.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Joseph Mwandidya said government is geared to create jobs among the youth through skills development which includes entrepreneurship skills.

To fulfill this, government is currently constructing community technical colleges in 28 districts and is planning to construct 193 additional skills development centres in all the constituencies in the country.

