Witness identify suspect in albino case: High Court adjourns to July 9

The High Court has adjourned to July 9 a case in which nine suspects are accused of killing a 14-year-old boy with albinism in Dedza.

High Court judge Chifundo Kachale adjourned the case after the last witness took to the witness box on Tuesday.

The judge has reserved June 19 for final submissions from the prosecuting and defense lawyers before his determination on whether the suspects have a case to answer or not.

The last witness Lawrent Robert told the court that he recongised one of the suspects Kumbukani Patson.

He said Patson and him married in the same area.

Robert said on the day before the missing of Fanizo, Patson brought his clothes in a sacker bag, saying his marriage was over.

The bag was exhibited in the court and the suspect recognized it as his.

Robert said after a day he heard that Patson was a suspect in the killing of Fanizo.

