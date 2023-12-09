ECM calls for concerted efforts in enhancing women participation in 2025 elections

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has called for concerted efforts to enhance women participation in the 2025 tripartite elections.

ECM Acting Director of Social Development, Brother Pascal Mtwana, made the call during the launch of a project the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has initiated to cultivate a political landscape that reflects the rich diversity of our nation.

The project, which is entitled Enhancing the Participation of Women in the 2025 Malawi General Elections, is being funded by different development partners through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to the tune of US$100, 000.

Mtwana said the project carries the weight of their collective commitment to fostering positive change and advancing the principles of equality and inclusivity in our democratic processes.

“This project is not barely a series of activities; it is a movement to break down barriers and create opportunities that will empower women to take an active role in shaping the future of our nation through the electoral process. As the Catholic Church, our vision extends beyond the election itself.

“We aspire to create an environment where diversity is celebrated, and the voices of women are not just heard but actively sought. Such efforts are demonstrated through such initiatives. It is for this reason we find this initiative exciting,” he said.

Bro. Mtwana said it was sad that the country continues to register a decline in political participation, a trend he said has raised concerns among citizens and the church alike.

He predicted that the upcoming elections will face a huge voter apathy owing to frustrations by false promises from the politicians.

“To counter the declining political participation, a comprehensive approach is required. This involves not only acknowledging the challenges but also actively working towards solutions that foster a more inclusive and responsive political environment. Civic education, community engagement initiatives, and open dialogues that address the concerns of the populace can serve as powerful tools in rebuilding trust in the political system. It is for this reason I am, personally, proud of this initiative,” he said.

At this point, Bro. Mtwana thanked UNDP for their trust and unwavering support towards the promotion of women politicians, stressing that their commitment to the project is a testament to the shared vision we have for a more inclusive and participatory democracy in Malawi.

He said it is through such collaborations and partnerships that stakeholders can truly make a lasting impact on the lives of our citizens.

“Equally, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you who has dedicated your time, expertise, and passion to this noble cause. Your commitment is the driving force behind the success of this endeavor, and it is through our collective efforts that we will pave the way for positive change.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remain steadfast in our dedication to creating a political landscape where every voice is heard, and every citizen has the opportunity to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation. Through unity and shared purpose, we can build a more inclusive and vibrant democracy for the people of Malawi,” said Mtwana.

