African Player of the Year award once more eludes Tabitha Chawinga

Malawi’s sensational women football star, Tabitha Chawinga, who capped a prolific year by being named Italy women’s league Player of the Year — a prestigious award from Italian Footballers’ Association — and also chosen as the league’s Best XI, did not earn enough votes for her to considered in the final three nominees for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year.

This is the fifth time she has been nominated for the award but it has eluded her despite some phenomenon attributes of the player in which she has now etched a niche in women’s football to win the Golden Boot in three of her host countries — Sweden, China and Italy.

In Sweden, she left an indelible mark in the 2015–2016 season at Kvarnsvedens IK concluding it as the league’s top scorer with an impressive tally of 43 goals, simultaneously propelling her team to the upper echelons of Swedish women’s football.

In 2018, she embarked on a new chapter, joining the ranks of Chinese side Jiangsu LFC and her stellar performances garnered consecutive Chinese Women’s Super League Player of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019.

The year 2021 witnessed Tabitha’s move to Wuhan Jianghan University before a loan spell with the prestigious Italian club Inter Milan where she won the Serie A Femminile’s Golden Boot with an outstanding 23 goals in 2022/23 league season.

The 27-year-old Malawi Scorchers captain, who is currently on loan with French club Paris St Germain, played for Inter Milan on loan from Chinese side, Wuhan Jiangda before leaving Italy for another season-long loan to French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain.

By scooping the Italian Women’s Player of the Year accolade — voted for by peers — Tabitha further underlined her lethal attacking credentials across a stunning individual season and after conquering the Italian, the nomadic striker enjoyed boneless form adapting swiftly to French football.

She was nominated for CAF Player of Year award alongside her sister, Temwa — who steered the Malawi Scorchers to their first-ever international title when they won the 2023 COSAFA Championship

Temwa was stand-in captain for the Scorchers as Tabitha remained in France to honour her team’s assignments that included the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Temwa, who plays for Wuhan Jiangda in China alongside her sister Tabitha, was a revelation as stand-in captain at the 2023 COSAFA Championship where she was voted Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Boot as well as two Player of the Match accolades.

Malawi Scorchers were also nominated among 10 countries for the National Team of the Year alongside their mentor, Lovemore Fazili, who was nominated for the Coach of the Year.

Malawi hasn’t earned the votes need for the top three as the women’s Player of the Year accolade is being contested for by Nigerian Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Spain), Zambian Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China) and South African Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville, USA)— whose award Gala is set for Monday, December 11, in Marrakech, Morocco from 18:00 GMT.

The men’s category has Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, France) and Nigerian Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy). Osimhen also collected Italy’s Player of the Year award after firing Napoli to glory with 26 strikes.

Other top three award nominees released on CAFonline are:

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United); Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly); Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC); Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids); Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns); Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns); Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR); Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis); Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz); Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women); Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa); Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille); Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men); The Gambia; Morocco; Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women); Morocco; Nigeria; South Africa

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt); Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women): AS FAR (Morocco); Sporting Casablanca (Morocco); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Coach of the Year (Men): Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC); Walid Regragui (Morocco); Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women): Reynald Pedros (Morocco); Desiree Ellis (South Africa); Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

NOTE: Nominees are in alphabetic order by Member Association)

