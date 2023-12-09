Malawian boxer faces  Zimbabwean in title bout

Malawian boxer Israel Kam’mwamba faces Zimbabwean opponent Aliya Phiri in African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title this Friday at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board president Lonzoe Zimba said this fight will afford him a chance to show that his victory over another Zimbabwean boxer Evans Usayihwevhi in a World Boxing Federation title fight was not a fluke.

“We have confidence in our boxer that he would continue his impressive run. He is such a boxer who is hungry for success. Besides that he has prepared thoroughly with good trainers.



“Just last month, he won World Boxing Federation title after defeating another Zimbabwean Evans Usayihwevhu. I am optimistic that he will add that title,” he said.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) director of research and information Gibson Chisale has accompanied the boxer.

He also said the bout is important for the 29-year-old to cement his stake as the best pugilist in his rank.

In an interview from Zimbabwe, Kam’mwamba is upbeat to maintain his winning streak.

“I am not at any pressure. I am here not to let my country down as I am representing my country. If I win, my ranking will improve which will make it easier to secure more lucrative fights. Isaac Chilemba used to secure great because he was high ranked in his weight category,” he said.

Kam’mwamba’s record stands at 14 wins, 10 losses and one draw in 25 bouts while his opponent Phiri has six wins and lost two.