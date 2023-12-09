Zamba says Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme is milestone in Chakwera’s commitment to improving employees’ welfare

Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba has described the recently launched Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme as a great milestone in President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants in Malawi.

Zamba made the sentiments in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, stating that the scheme will ensure that civil servants work under better conditions of service.

On Tuesday this week, President Chakwera launched the Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme, effectively ending a 14-year-old wait by the civil servants.

Apparently, the previous administrations failed to roll out the scheme due to what other quarters of the society have termed as ‘lack of political will’ to improve the welfare of the civil servants.

Thus, in her speech, Zamba commended President Chakwera for fulfilling his campaign promise to roll out the scheme.

“The President has barely been three years in office and his leadership has made sure that the civil servants are all eligible for medical insurance. This does not only underscore his commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants, but also his realization that the civil service is indeed the nerve center for implementation of government development agenda,” she said in an interview.

Zamba said the launch of the health insurance scheme is historic in the civil service of Malawi.

She therefore thanked President Chakwera for being consistent in ensuring that there is inclusivity in the civil service.

She further described the government’s decision to establish an in-house medical scheme to allow self-managed medical schemes, which the SPC said is less costly, and provides value for money as the government has better management and control over membership, resources, and settlement claims.

Zamba has since commended President Chakwera for among others spearheading the enactment of Malawi School of Government, entering into partnership with other stakeholders to assist in improving accountability and providing capacity building for Civil Servants across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!