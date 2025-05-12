EDITORIAL | Mponela Violence: Deadly Silence from Police, Dangerous Rhetoric from Politicians Fueling National Unrest

The recent attack on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) minibus in Mponela, allegedly involving gunfire and arson, is not just a wake-up call—it is a deafening alarm. Yet the Malawi Police Service remains curiously silent, stuck in bureaucratic slumber while the country simmers with political tension and fear.

What makes this even more disgraceful is that this comes barely weeks after the police held a high-profile meeting with youth directors from all political parties—a summit aimed at curbing the rising tide of politically motivated violence. In that meeting, we were told that the parties agreed to promote peace, restrain their youth, and allow law enforcement to act independently. So what happened to that noble resolution? Was it all just a photo op for press releases?

As this silence from the police persists, two irresponsible figures—DPP Youth Director Charles Chisale and MCP Deputy Publicity Secretary Ken Msonda—are doing everything in their power to pour petrol on an already raging fire. Chisale, without a shred of evidence, publicly blames MCP youths for the attack, citing a video as if that constitutes a police report. Msonda, no less reckless, fires back by insinuating that the DPP may have staged the attack themselves. This is not political engagement. It is incitement, wrapped in recklessness and coated in contempt for the public’s right to peace and truth.

Let it be clear: neither Chisale nor Msonda is a police investigator. Their baseless statements not only derail potential investigations but also inflame tensions at a time when Malawi needs calm, facts, and firm justice. Their remarks are not just unhelpful—they are dangerous.

But the ultimate failure lies with the Malawi Police. Where is the statement? Where is the update? Where is the leadership? The nation is not asking for miracles—it is demanding the basics: swift investigation, public communication, and credible action. The longer the silence, the more it feeds conspiracy theories, political propaganda, and potentially retaliatory violence.

This is no longer just about Mponela. It is about a country teetering on the edge of political instability. If the police cannot rise above political influence and assert their constitutional duty now, when will they?

We demand more than statements behind closed doors. We demand a transparent investigation, arrests where evidence points, and above all, a clear message that violence—no matter which side it comes from—will not be tolerated in Malawi.

The police must remember: peace is not kept by silence; it is kept by justice. Start working. The nation is watching.

