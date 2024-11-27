EDITORIAL: Mr. President, cleanse your government of ‘Jezebels’—before it’s too late!

Mr. President, in 2020, Malawians entrusted you with the highest office in the land, not because they were blind to the challenges ahead, but because they saw hope in your leadership. They watched as you stood at the pulpit of politics, promising to exorcise the demons of corruption, impunity, and despair that had possessed this nation under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). They believed in your words because you radiated honesty, integrity, and empathy—a man of God in a sea of political darkness.

But today, that hope feels shattered. The Malawi you lead is plagued by curses that are crushing the very people who believed in you.

Instead of blessings, your hands, Mr. President, are now heavy with burdens that weigh down this great nation. Malawi groans under:

The curse of fuel queues that stretch like funeral processions, with weary citizens lamenting at the pumps. The curse of empty forex reserves, a gaping wound bleeding out our economy. The curse of nepotism, where connections, not competence, govern appointments. The curse of political violence, a poisonous echo of the impunity you swore to erase. The curse of food shortages, leaving millions to go to bed hungry in a land of potential abundance. The curse of mounting public debt, dragging us deeper into the pits of economic slavery. The curse of corruption, which festers like an untreated infection, spreading its stench across the corridors of power.

Malawians are restless, Mr. President. Their frustration is palpable, their trust in you cracking like parched soil under a merciless sun. They are beginning to ask dangerous questions: Was the DPP better? Should we bring back the UDF or the PP?

This isn’t what they wanted. Malawians rejected the DPP’s impunity, the PP’s Cashgate, and the UDF’s legacy of economic and political torture. In 2020, they chose you to chart a new course. But today, their belief in your leadership hangs by a thread.

Mr. President, you are not cursed. You are still the honest, empathetic leader Malawians saw in 2020. But your leadership has been hijacked. Your government is infested with Jezebels—men and women who thrive on manipulation, deceit, and corruption. These are not advisors; they are saboteurs. They sit in your Cabinet, whispering sweet poison into your ears. They occupy key offices, using their positions to enrich themselves while Malawians starve.

These Jezebels have turned your administration into a machinery of betrayal. They’ve squandered public trust and left your government teetering on the brink of collapse. And the longer you allow them to fester, the more your legacy, your name, and your vision for Malawi will crumble.

Leadership, Mr. President, is not for the faint-hearted. It is a battlefield, and right now, the enemy is within. Removing these Jezebels will not be easy. They are entrenched in the system, wielding power and influence like daggers aimed at your resolve. But this is the moment that will define you—not as a president, but as a leader.

You must act swiftly and decisively. Rid your government of these Jezebels who peddle curses instead of solutions. Clear out the rot in your Cabinet, your advisors, and your civil service. Show Malawians that you still stand for the integrity, honesty, and empathy they voted for.

As you prepare to address the nation tonight, remember this: Malawians don’t just want words; they want action. They want to see a leader who is willing to make tough decisions to save his people. They want to see you rise from the ashes of these curses and lead Malawi with the strength and vision they once admired.

Mr. President, tonight is your opportunity to silence the doubts, to rekindle hope, and to begin anew. Seize it. Tear down the walls of corruption, deceit, and incompetence that these Jezebels have built around you. Restore faith in your leadership by proving that the man Malawians believed in in 2020 is still standing strong.

Malawi is crying out for a redeemer, Mr. President. Be that redeemer. Cleanse your government, bury the curses, and lead us into the blessings we know you are capable of delivering.

Malawi is watching.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!