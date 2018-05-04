Education Minister hails M’mbelwa for community bylaws

Minister of Education Science and Technology Bright Msaka has hailed Paramount Chief M’mbelwa for leading traditional leaders under him to formulate bylaws that have helped increase school enrolment in the district.

Msaka was speaking this week when he visited Kavitowo Primary School in Mzimba District to appreciate how learners are benefiting from Malawi Education Sector Improvement Project (MESP).

He said the bylaws have helped to force parents to prioritize education for their children.

Among other things, the bylaws impose punishment on any parent who fails to send their children to school.

“This project [MESP] is promoting education for every child, be it physically challenged or faced with any challenge. It is encouraging to see that the bylaws are also addressing this,” Msaka said.

He then said the ministry will improve teachers’ working conditions.

“The main aim of MESIP is to improve the quality of education and the welfare of teachers and we are going to train more teachers and improve their conditions of service,” he said.

Msaka urged other chiefs in the country to emulate M’mbelwa’s example to improve the country’s quality of education.

M’mbelwa said he was happy to learn that many girls and boys are now going to school following the introduction of the bylaws.

Kavitowo Primary School head teacher, Lazarus Mhango, said the project brought the construction of a classroom block to the tune of K1.8 million.

“The new classroom block brought a conducive environment for learners unlike in the past when they were learning under a tree,” Mhango said.

He added that the project has also helped to increase the number of teachers at the school.

“At first, one teacher was teaching 70 pupils but now one teacher is dealing with 50 pupils which is a great improvement,” he said.

