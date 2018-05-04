Malawi Manchester Association to host Mahecas fundraising dinner on Saturday

The Malawi Manchester Association will this Saturday host this year’s Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) charity dinner at Marriott Victoria and Albert Hotel.

Mahecas is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom which raises funds for preservation of good health among patients in hospitals, surgeries and other primary health cares in Malawi.

Since its formation in 1995 by three Malawian medical doctors based in the U.K, with a vision to channel resources earned in diaspora to Malawi, it has raised funds and provided sophisticated medical equipments and supplies to QECH, Mulanje, Lilongwe, Ntchisi and Chitipa hospitals, among others.

According to the Chairman of Mahecas UK, Prescott Kaliati, the Malawi Manchester Association has recognised the good work that his organisation is doing in aiding the Malawi health sector.

“We are grateful that MMA is holding a dinner dance that will raise funds for MAHECAS. Currently, MAHECAS, having done various projects in Malawi in its close to 25 year lifetime, they decided to target Cervical Cancer screening, treatment and awareness in the rural areas where the procedures are almost non-existent, among other projects”, said Kaliati.

According to official figures, Malawi comes out the worst in the world when it comes to cervical cancer incidences per population, registering 45.9 per 100,000 women as compared to 8 per 100,000 women in the UK.

In Malawi, cervical cancer is the commonest cancer among women with 4.5 million women at risk, therefore needing screening. It is the commonest cause of death among women.

Unfortunately, 80% of women in Malawi present with full blown cancer die from it yet if it were found earlier, it could be treated.

“With these depressing statistics, I humbly request people to support MAHECAS UK to raise funds that will send dedicated medical and clinical personnel from Malawi’s College of Medicine to rural Malawi to carry out the screening and treatment (early stages) procedures. Lives will be saved and quality of life improved for our beautiful Malawi women”, said Kaliati.

Malawi’s health care system continues to face enormous challenges hampering quality health service delivery mainly due to inadequate funding.

On her part, the Malawi Manchester Association Chairperson, Tamanda Chisambo stated that the main purpose for the gala night on Saturday is to raise funds for Ndirande Health Centre.

“This is another project that we thought we should support MAHECAS as MMA, and that all proceedings on the day will go to the Ndirande facility which will help to strengthen its maternity and theatre capacity, with an aim of lessening the pressure at QECH,” Ms Chisambo added.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by Classic Entertainment’s DJ Hannie G, DJ Mbegani and there will also be a live performance by Bolton based Prince Langa of formerly Boyz Lazy.

Tickets are going at £45 and the Manchester Marriott Hotel is located on Water Street, postcode M3 4JQ. For ticket information, people should contact Saidi (07403363824), Evelyn (07427192548), Malembe (07939141204), or Tamanda (07980487141).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :