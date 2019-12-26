Edukans Malawi supports establishment of libraries in Lilongwe schools

Edukans Malawi, a non-governmental organization (NGO) with its headquarters in Netherlands, has for the past few months committed itself in ensuring that some schools in the capital Lilongwe establish libraries with a progressive aim of promoting quality education.

The primary schools—Mwatibu, Mchuchu and Sonkhwe—will find the next academic term interesting as the organization found that they lacked a lot of resources, according to Edukans Malawi team leader, Limbani Nsapato.

“We had to do a needs assessment before arriving at the schools. So, for the past two weeks school leaders have been busy purchasing books and furnishing the school libraries with tables, chairs, and books shelves,” said Nsapato.

He added: “Obviously the small funding provided by Edukans may not cover all the needs of the libraries but it is a good new beginning in reinforcing the reading culture and promoting quality education and

improved learning outcomes.”

According to their official website, Edukans also operates in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.

It reads: “We provide marginalized children and youngsters around theworld with basic education and vocational training. We focus on four key themes: quality basic education, vocational education, education in emergencies and equal opportunities for boys and girls.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :