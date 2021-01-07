EEDF embarks on psychosocial support to adolescents

In an effort to reduce the psychosocial impact of Covid-19, violence and other emergencies that affect adolescents, Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF), has embarked on Psychosocial Support (PSS) programme.

The programme has been implemented in 16 Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) of the STAR School in CDSS project impact schools from Mzimba South, Lilongwe Rural East, Mangochi and Chikwawa district. And it is projected at impacting over 20, 000 adolescents.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Thursday, EEDF deputy director Jacqueline Chazema said the programme seeks to respond to psychosocial problems faced by adolescents and interfere with their education and well-being.

Chazema said emerging issues like Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and cancellation of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations have brought about psychosocial problems such as fear and stress among adolescents in the country.

“Adolescents need systematic Guidance & Counseling to equip them with necessary coping mechanisms amid covid-19, violence and other psychosocial issues affection them,” said Chazema.

She said after training of the TOTs in PSS, the programme will be extended to teachers from the 16 CDSSs who will be expected to deliver the PSS to adolescents in their respective schools and communities.

Master Trainer of the PSS workshop, Symon Chiziwa, who is also a lecturer in Education Psychology and Counseling at Chancellor College, described Guidance and Counseling as key for both academic, social and personal development of the adolescents at risk of psychosocial problems.

EEDF is implementing the programme with financial and technical support from the MasterCard Foundation and Edukans Foundation (Netherlands).

