Covid-19 hits 2 Catholic priests, nun

January 7, 2021 Quentin Mzumara – Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Two Catholic priests of St. Pius parish in Blantyre archdiocese,  Fr. George Kaliati and Fr. Gervanzio Namba and Sr. Anna have been hit by Covid-19 forcing the parish to suspend prayers.

Fr Kaliati: Tested postive to Covid-19

The parish executive has since sent a communication to all leaders of small Christian Communities (miphakati) and  other parish organisations to follow preventive measures.

In the January 6, 2021 communication, the parish executive says daily masses have been suspended for two days from January 7 to January 8 and that the parish will remain closed following fumigation.

The communication also says all prayers in miphakati have been suspended until further notice.

The executive further directs that all choirs will only have a maximum of 10 people who will also be required to wear face masks all the time during prayers.

The communication also says those that make announcements and take part in the readings in the church will be required to have their masks on when carrying out those tasks.

Fr. Namba is chaplain for the prisons and hospitals and resident at St. Pius while Fr. Kaliati is outgoing parish priest.

Rising cases of Covid-19 in the past month have prompted the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to revert to strict enforcement of precautionary measures, including restrictions on public gatherings to 100 and closure of borders.

Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who is also Minister of Health, admitted cases have worsened after the festive season; hence, the measures to control further spread.

Chiponda said the cases have also seen major public hospitals getting Covid-19 in-patients, a development she said was exerting pressure on facilities those who test negative will be allowed to leave the quarantine centres.

She  stressed the need for people to religiously comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures, notably washing hands with soap regularly, applying hand sanitiser (where available), wearing face masks and social distancing.

Julian Assange WikiLeaks
6 hours ago

Control measures are failing everywhere even in countries that had lockdowns like France and the UK. What is rate of fatality? Is it killing as many as Ebola does?

nafundo zalo
7 hours ago

Recent trails of meetings taken into consideration???

John Phiri
7 hours ago

The answer to covid 19 is hot drinks and shower

Chisale
5 hours ago
Reply to  John Phiri

Thank you doctor. It is because of people like you our country is where it is.

Sikwese
7 hours ago

Nothing new. It will get worse before it gets better. Brace for tough times. Follow covid protocals. It has happened to others. We thought we were spared but it seems our time is here. Government, churches, NGOs please take an aggressive lead in proactively addressing the crisis.

Kwitanda
8 hours ago

I was passing by a primary school in the capital city at lunch. Learners were all out, my be break/lunch time. There were hundreds of Learners. To my surprise no one was wearing a mask and social distance was being observed by these Learners. I stopped and watched for 5 minutes. I felt sory

Esnarth Yaluwera
8 hours ago

Sad, praying for your healing. People are still in relaxed mode. The leadership is relaxed. We need serious measures and a strong word. Otherwise it will be chaotic. How about a curfew.

