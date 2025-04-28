EGENCO Boosts MUBAS Partnership with Laptop Donation and K20 Million Investment

In a bold step to strengthen its partnership with the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has donated laptops to its five scholarship beneficiaries and invested K20 million into the MUBAS Endowment Fund.

The Endowment Fund—established by MUBAS and its alumni—supports financially challenged students. EGENCO CEO Eng. Dr. Maxon Chitawo hailed the initiative, noting it aligns with the company’s mission of uplifting education and national development.

“Consider this contribution as coming from all our staff who walked MUBAS corridors,” he said. “We’re proud to support this innovative initiative ensuring deserving students complete their studies.”

Chitawo also spotlighted the urgent need to close gender gaps in STEM education. Citing troubling statistics—only 15% of Malawian girls complete secondary school and a mere 2% from poor households—he stressed the systemic barriers discouraging girls from excelling in science and math.

“In 2017, less than 8% of EGENCO’s technical roles were held by women,” he noted. “We’ve since raised that to 18%, thanks to deliberate policies, including a dedicated Gender and Social Inclusion department.”

EGENCO’s scholarship programme, which includes tuition, laptops, mentorship, and internships, focuses on female students from Nkula and Chikwawa CDSSs and government tertiary institutions.

“We believe the digital tools provided today will empower our students to succeed,” said Chitawo. “To the young women receiving these scholarships—keep pushing. Your presence here means you’ve already overcome great odds.”

He emphasized that true transformation begins by addressing the root: increasing girls’ participation in STEM at school level to boost representation in technical industries.

