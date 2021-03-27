Egenco spends K10 billion in silt removal

March 27, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Officials from state run electricity generating company (EGENCO) say the company has spent K10 billion to remove silt from its dams.

Liabunya: K10 billion to remove silt

EGENCO Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya disclosed this on Friday during the company’s tree planting exercise in Lirangwe area, Blantyre.

The exercise was done in collaboration with its partners such as the Malawi Institute of Engineers, Association of Environmental Journalists-AEJ and Kamuzu College of Nursing.

Liabunya explained that environmental degradation in their catchment areas and heavy rains that come with trash lead to siltation at their dams.

The country is currently experiencing improved power supply with no prolonged blackouts which had been prevalent during the rainy season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
UTM deputy regional governor for centre dies

UTM deputy regional governor for the centre has died. Phillibet Yabwalo passed has succumbed to high blood pressure and diabetis...

Close