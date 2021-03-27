Egenco spends K10 billion in silt removal

Officials from state run electricity generating company (EGENCO) say the company has spent K10 billion to remove silt from its dams.

EGENCO Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya disclosed this on Friday during the company’s tree planting exercise in Lirangwe area, Blantyre.

The exercise was done in collaboration with its partners such as the Malawi Institute of Engineers, Association of Environmental Journalists-AEJ and Kamuzu College of Nursing.

Liabunya explained that environmental degradation in their catchment areas and heavy rains that come with trash lead to siltation at their dams.

The country is currently experiencing improved power supply with no prolonged blackouts which had been prevalent during the rainy season.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!