UTM deputy regional governor for centre dies

March 27, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

UTM deputy regional governor for the centre has died.

UTM Party members among mourners at the funeral of Justin Phiri

Phillibet Yabwalo passed has succumbed to high blood pressure and diabetis at Kasungu District Hospital last night.

Kasungu District governor for UTM, Gerlad Daniel Mbewe has confirmed.

According to Mbewe, burial ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday in the area of Senior Chief Kaomba in Kasungu.

In 2019, he contested for a parliamentary seat for Kasungu Central constituency on UTM ticket.

Yabwalo was a businessman.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Couple dies after lightning strike as man kills himself over tobacco issues

A couple has died in Kasungu after lightning struck them inside their house. The incident happened last night. Kasungu Police...

Close