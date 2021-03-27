UTM deputy regional governor for centre dies

UTM deputy regional governor for the centre has died.

Phillibet Yabwalo passed has succumbed to high blood pressure and diabetis at Kasungu District Hospital last night.

Kasungu District governor for UTM, Gerlad Daniel Mbewe has confirmed.

According to Mbewe, burial ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday in the area of Senior Chief Kaomba in Kasungu.

In 2019, he contested for a parliamentary seat for Kasungu Central constituency on UTM ticket.

Yabwalo was a businessman.

