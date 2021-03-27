Couple dies after lightning strike as man kills himself over tobacco issues

A couple has died in Kasungu after lightning struck them inside their house.

The incident happened last night.

Kasungu Police Assistant Publicist Miracle Mkozi said the 52-year-old Austin Bosco and his wife Anes Banda aged 32 were killed whilst in their house at Chiteyeye location in the area of Chief Kaomba in the district.

“Bosco and his family were inside the house while it rained outside and over sudden lightening hit them right inside their home,” she said.

Mkozi says the couple was taken by well wishers to Kasungu District Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bosco hailed from Gala village, Traditional Authority Mwase while Anes Banda hailed from Chiteyeye village , Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old m Msandivute Henderson at Mponela trading center in Dowa district has died after hanging himself in his own house.

Police report shows that the deceased was accused of stealing tobacco leaves at home.

He was from Kaluwira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

Postmortem revealed that he died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

