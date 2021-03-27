Makosana rap battle finals tonight

March 27, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times

It is a D-day tonight as the Makosana rap battle, which has been running for the past few weeks, is coming to the end tonight.

Mtambalika: People should expect the best from us
Some of the artists to perform during the night show
The final party will be spiced with performance from finalists Nyapsy and Enweezy in the female category while Covenant Box will sweat it out on the microphone with Timaiko for the male category.

The tournament has seen a number of contestants eliminated in the initial stages, quarterfinals and semifinals via Facebook votes on their page.

Makosana has become a household name and it is well known for organizing rap battles.

The third season has attracted sponsorship from USA-based designer Martin Mtambalika.

“I have been a fan of Makosana for a while and I have passion for music. I realized this is one way I can push the Malawian music industry.  We have partnered in order to motivate the contestants. I have a clothing brand and I will use my profits it to support art as way of giving back to my country,” said Mtambalika in an interview.

“The battles are recorded in our studios and shared on our website and Facebook page. Fans get to watch and vote for their favorites,” said Cardinal Cardinal, Manager for Makosana.

He continued to say that they came up with the idea as a way to promote young talent while at the same talent keeping the youth busy in this covid-19 era.

The final rap battle will be available on Makosana Facebook page at 8pm tonight.

