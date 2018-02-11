Egyptian Orthodox Church launches in Malawi

The Egyptian Orthodox Church was on Saturday, February 10, launched in Malawi since its establishment 2 000 years ago in Egypt and sets to attract many believers in the southern African ‘God fearing’ Nation.

Malawi introduced freedom of worship and association to allow different churches and other religions enjoy their faiths and rights to worship.

His Grace Bishop Antonious Markos of the church said Malawians should expect more good things from the church because once it is settled, at its first spot, it will start planting more branches to reach out to many people.

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Maher El-Adawy said the coming of the Church, which follows the teachings of Christianity, will diversify the areas in which the two countries share bilateral assistance.

“This is a big opening for more bilateral benefits between Malawi and Egypt, countries which already have a sound relationship.Now the people of the two countries are beginning to share their experience and knowledge of the word of God,” he said.

The church has already started offering health services to the communities and has promised more services such as Education and social support with Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa commending it.

Malawi becomes the 13th country in Africa where the Church has shown interest to spread its wings.

