Madeira upbeat Nomads can kickstart CAF campaign with win

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira has said they are ready ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) away in Kinshasa.

He said in an interview after the team’s afternoon workout at Martyrs Stadium that he was looking forward to a winning start this afternoon when the Nomads kick start their continental campaign.

“Our preparations went on very well. I think we have prepared enough for the competition. We started with our Mozambique outing where we went to condition the team. We then played three friendly matches which were fruitful looking at the teams that we played,” Madeira explained.

“They gave us very good resistance in terms of competition on the pitch. I think they were excellent teams. We managed to win two games and salvaged one draw which was a good thing,” the Manager added.

Madeira said the team was focused on doing better adding that the worst result would be a draw.

“It is very important especially when you are playing away to win or draw. It will give us an advantage when we play the return match. We just have to fight so that we get a win or a draw this afternoon,” he observed.

“We have to win and the boys have been told to fight tooth and nail so that we reduce pressure on ourselves when going for the return leg in Lilongwe,” Madeira said.

He acknowledged that they knew very little about their opponents in terms of style of play but promised to equal the match.

“The tricky part of the fixture is that we are not familiar with our opponents. But we just have to do our best to get away with a win,” the Manager said.

Some of the players who have made it on the trip to DRC and expected to feature in Sunday’s encounter include Joseph Kamwendo, Esau Kanyenda, Blessings Tembo, Yamikani Chester, Peter Wadabwa, Lucky Malata and Alfred Manyozo Jnr

