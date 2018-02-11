Mutharika says he has delivered his electoral pledge: Announces sweeping promises on developing Malawi

President Peter Mutharika said he is delivering what he promised to do in his first five-year term, saying the commissioning of the construction works of the 16km road dual carriageway from Clock Tower in Blantyre Central Business District (CBD) to Chileka Airport to the tune of K11 billion tax funded project is part of delivering hie electoral pledge.

Mutharika prides himself for delivering what he promised in 2014 manifesto.

”I promised and I have delivered,” he said.

Mutharika has since announced a sweeping series of promises on transforming the nation.

In Blantyre, Mutharika said his government has plans to transform Chileka Internationsl Airport into a “world class airport” and to construct more roads in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

He said: “My plan is to totally transform the country. I have plans to construct a dual carriageway from Mchinji Roundabout to Lumbadzi and another one in Mzuzu.”

Mutharika also promised a community college for the people of Chileka to be named after one of the old musicians from the area.

Elsewhere, Mutharika has pledged to improve road network by constructing Thyolo – Thekerani – Muona road, Thabwa – East Bank – Fatima road as well as Chikwawa (Chapananga) – Mwanza – Neno – Tsangano road to ease transportation of goods and services.

“We will build the first longest bridge ever in Chikwawa which will be 180 metres long and also embark on a K30 million railway line rehabilitation project to run from Limbe – Sandama – Marka – Beira,” he assured, urging traditional leaders to guard against vandalism of the infrastructure.

On agriculture, Mutharika disclosed that government would soon revive the Green Belt Initiative to benefit hundreds of farming families in Lower Shire. He said at least 40, 000 hectares of land would be put to irrigation with 24, 000 farmers benefitting from the initiative.

The first citizen therefore, reaffirmed his commitment towards uplifting the livelihoods of Malawians, noting that under the Malata and Cement Subsidy Programme his government has built 1500 houses for the needy in all the districts.

On health, Mutharika said government would upgrade various health facilities to meet the demand.

“Apart from upgrading Chikwawa District Hospital to a modern facility, government would also construct health centres at Tomali and Ndirande in the district and supply them with essential medical drugs,” Mutharika promised.

The President further observed that the promised developments, especially on investments have also started bearing fruits as evidenced by the influx of foreign companies being established in the country which have accelerated growth and reduced unemployment levels.

“Recently, we inaugurated companies such as sugar processing factory in Salima which has employed close to 5000 people and the construction of a five–star hotel at Chichiri in Blantyre has engaged 3000 employees among other foreign investors,” he said.

He further said plans are at an advanced stage for government to complete constructing community technical colleges in all the 28 districts by December this year, 2018 to promote entrepreneurial skills among the youth.

The President also revealed that the DPP – led government would upgrade 30 primary schools in each district of Chikwawa and Nsanje with necessary teaching and learning materials to ensure that pupils learn in conducive environment.

“We will construct more secondary schools and also provide 2000 desks to 60 primary schools to be built in Chikwawa and Nsanje,” he said, adding: “We also plan to establish a teachers training college in Chikwawa.”

