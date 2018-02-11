Masters defeated 5-0 in CAF Confederations Cup openor

Massacre is the catchword for Masters Security as the Malawian team were unable to contain Petróleos de Luanda as they fell to a 5-0 defeat in CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round first leg at November 11 Stadium in Luanda, Angola.

Masters gave a better account of themselves as they managed to hold the hosts for a good part of the first-half.

But in the 40th minute the team started cracking, conceding 40th minute conceding their first goal scored by Tiago Lima Leal.

Antonio Rosa Ribieiro scored three goals in eight minutes before Valdisney hit the last nail in added time.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa attempted to calm the nerves, labeling the thrashing “a loss, not a humiliation.”

“When you lose by five goals you can’t leave crying, you have to go and work harder,” he said.

“We should not lose hope. They have scored five goals, we can also do the same in the return leg.”

But Masters owner Alfred Gangata appeared to have thrown in the towel, saying the return leg to be played on February 20 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, will be just a formality.

Other results in the competition are Al Hilal of South Sudan lost 3-0 away to Ben Guerdane of Tunisia, Deportivo Niefang lost 2-1 to New Star of Cameroon, Costa do Sol of neighbouring Mozambique beat Jwaneng Galaxy FC of Botswana 1-0, Young Buffaloes of Swaziland lost Cape Town City of South Africa, AS Maniema of DRC overcame Mangasport of Gabon 1-0.

