Nankhumwa hints on bid for Mutharika not to partner with Chilima

The governing e Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) powerful politician Kondwani Nankhumwa has hinted that their ticking time bomb, which they have been sitting on for too long will explode, with remarks that he made on Saturday to alinate some gurus.

Nankhumwa, who is DPP director of elections as well as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said at a political rally President Peter Mutharika held in Blantyre that those who were not with Mutharika when he was arrested for treason should not be confusionists in the party.

”Amene kunalibe a President amamangidwa asamasokoneze [those who were not in the party rank and file during the troubled times of Mutharika when he was arrested for treason should not bring confusion].”

Observers said the remarks were a veiled dig at State vice-president Saulos Chilima after fevered speculation that DPP top brass from the Lhomwe-belt have persuaded Mutharika not to partner Chilima as his running mate in the 2019 elections.

In a newspaper column in Nation on Sunday, Suzhou Khunga tacked about the “cosmetic” relationship prevailing between Mutharika and Chilima, saying it is just a matter of time the DPP dumps Chilima as “it is clear that APM doesn’t want to partner SKC again.”

The columnist wrote: “A once battered and bruised DPP has the scars to show that leaving the party to someone who was not ‘anointed’ only brings heartache. APM and those that surround him are scared of what will happen once SKC has the presidency.

“The DPP is probably just waiting for the right time to start attacking Chilima to justify leaving him out for the position of running mate in a year’s time.”

Accoridng to the columnist, the talk of a Judas Iscariot making rounds at DPP rallies should not make people’s heads spin, “Chilima could be the Judas they are referring to because he read a letter in [Catholic] Church urging people to go to the streets and exercise their right to express themselves.”

Khunga state that it would be interesting to contrast how systematically DPP will dump Chilima to how main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is doing it with its Vice President Richard Msowoya.

“It would be folly on the part of DPP to celebrate too soon without considering how the daring and strategic Chilima will react to any attacks directed at him,’’ the columnist pointed out.

Further, Khunga noted that MCP and DPP are both “troubled parties and to some extent they are all ideologically bankrupt,” adding that “ it is just a matter of time before the skeletons in DPP’s closet come out.”

Mutharika held the rally at Mankhokwe Primary School ground in Chileka after he presided over a ground breaking ceremony of a dual carriageway to be constructed from Clock Tower in Blantyre Central Business District (CBD) to Chileka Airport.

Mota-Engil will construct the 16km road which will be funded by the Government of Malawi to the tune of K11 billion.

In his speech, Mutharika said his plain is to “totally transform the country.”

Mutharika also promised a community college for the people of Chileka to be named after one of the old musicians from the area.

He was reacting to a request from member of Parliament for the area Peter Kumpalume who asked the President to consider building a community college in Chileka to nurture and boost music talent in the area. Historically, Chileka is known for producing great musicians.

“Your Excellency, this area is a home of many musicians, Daniel Kachamba, Evison Matafale, Likhubula Jazz Band and even Black Missionaries come from this area. The youth of this area are into music. I, therefore, ask you to consider building a community college to nurture such a talent,” he requested.

