Karonga Stadium will be a grave for visiting teams, says Utd coach Nyambose

Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose has assured Karonga United fans that the team will be deadly venom to super league sides in the 2018 season especially when playing at Karonga Stadium.

Nyambose was speaking to sports journalists at Karonga Stadium on Saturday after hosting Nyasa Big Bullets in a strength testing match that ended 1 nil in favour of the visitors. Kondwani Kumwenda scored the only goal in the game.

He said a 1 nil loss was a fair result and a good yardstick in measuring the team’s strength as it gears up for the season.

“In this game I was trying a number of combinations and what I have seen is that we have a promising team. We will polish up all our weaknesses and I can assure Karonga United fans that Karonga United will be a grave for super league teams this season. There will be nothing like losing games at this stadium,” he said.

On his part, Bullets coach Elia Kananji praised his charges for working hard on the field of play to win the game.

“We have a few a problems but Karonga United have given us a good game. Bullets fans should be assured of a strong winning team when the league commences,” remarked Kananji

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :