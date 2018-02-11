Look to God only don’t be discouraged

When children of God face circumstances beyond their understanding, they tend to lose focus forgetting all the good promises that are readily available to those who have accepted Christ as their personal Savior.

The word of God tells us to never be afraid many times, yet God’s children spend most of their time worrying about things they have no control over. The only reason God allowed His Son to come and die on the Cross was because God knew that we will go through things that we will not be able to have victory on our own. So, if we are afraid when faced with these difficult situations, in the eyes of God it is like doubting the finished work of Jesus Christ.

Yes, many situations will come that look scary in the physical, but the word of God tell us to not be afraid of their faces, for He is with us to deliver (Jeremiah 1:8). God does not need our help to deliver, He just need us to believe and trust Him. If we believe and trust, fear will not be there but instead love for our God will be increased as we focus on the things of God. “Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name” (Psalm 91:14). By just doing this, God promises to hear and answer our prayers, deliver us in time of trouble, honor us, satisfy us with long life and show us His salvation (Psalms 91:15-16).

I have seen and experienced how God rewards obedience to an extent that you just wish everyone knew what God is able to do for those that believe and trust Him in everything they do (Hosea 4:6). This is the area that has been fought so much to continue keeping God’s children in spiritual darkness so that they don’t really get to experience the benefits of living for God.

It is my prayer today that you open your eyes and see how much the enemy is stealing from you by continuing to keep you in spiritual darkness. Seek Him with all your heart and God will show you great and mighty things that you did not know (Jeremiah 33:3).

Look to God. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t be afraid, you’re not alone. See the one who will give you courage, topress on look to God.

There are circumstances way beyond what you can understand. Seems you’re stranded, lost without a way.

Staring at the ground, your head is down. May I offer you a hand? It’s time to rise, lift your eyes today

