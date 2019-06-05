Eid Mubarak! Muslims celebrate Eid ul fitr  – a celebration of joy, sharing and gratitude

Malawians across the country are today celebrating Eid ul fitr, a celebration which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

There are street parades in designated roads and streets in all the regions and cities, thereafter, there will be feasting to mark the end of a mandatory 30-day fasting.

Fasting is one of the religious pillars of Islam.

The celebrations follow the citing of the moon on Monday night.

Spokesperson for Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) sheikh Dinala Chabulika said a lot has been learnt during the month long fasting.

He said one of the lessons is to persevere in times of harsh times and stick to Allah.

Chabulika also said Islam means peace and propagated for calm, peace and unity in the country.

Eid ul fitr is also marked by a gesture of giving to the poor.

Muslim scholars say the essence of joy, sharing and gratitude that symbolises this Islamic festival is a continuum of the spiritually enriching message of Ramadan. This transition, from a month of rigorous physical and mental discipline to an overwhelming expression of happiness for the bounty and blessings of the Almighty, is a sliver of time with a great significance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :