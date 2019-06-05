Maranatha High School celebrate its 122 Form 4 students

Blantyre-based Maranatha International Academy class of 2018 celebrated its graduation on Tuesday with a colorful ceremony at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

During the event, the school spoiled the outstanding Form 4 students prior to their Malawi School Leaving Certificate Examinations (MSCE) which commenced on 18th June 2019.

The students, who performed well in class and different disciplines, were spoiled with gifts worth millions.

For instance, Wezzie Mkandawire, who was best science student of the year got K50 000, while Rabecca Mambi also got K50 000 for being outstanding in humanities.

Also from boys ,Edgar Mbayani and Chisomo Kadaluka were also awarded for best perfomance in class.

The academy’s managing director Ernest Kaonga said they decided to award the performing students as one way of motivating them ahead of the MSCE.

“We thought it wise to motivate the out-going students for them to have the desire to achieve so much more. As Maranatha weassure them that the best is yet to come from us,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga also announced that the school will continue dangling for scholarships to outstanding students at the school.

He said the move is expected to increase competition in classes and improve performance in the MSCE examinations.

Said Kaonga: “As we proceed with our aim to produce the best results at secondary school level, we will continue to reward outstanding students with scholarships.”

This development is coming at a time when Maranatha Academy have managed to send a total of 153 students to different universities in Malawi.

He also stressed that the school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will continuously ensure that education delivery services at the institution are not compromised.

The academy enrolls both boys and girls and it offers MSCE as well as the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) classes for both Ordinary and Advanced levels, including computer lessons.

Speaking on the same function,guest of honour Special Advisor to First LadyGetrude Mutharika, Emma Mabvumbwe hailed Maranatha Academy for being outstanding in helping government uplifting education.

She said that is why Beautify Malawi Foundation partnered with Maranatha Academy to join forces in providing quality education to the less privileged.

“Through this partnership,Maranatha currently has 55 students fully sponsored by Beam Trust in all forms,” she said.

Mabvumbwe also advised the graduating class that after dispersing they will be totally different environment with new friends.

“You will be subject to new peer pressures.Believe you me,this pressure is really tough.Immediately after your exams,you will call yourself aku world and you would want to behave differently.

“In no time at all,you will be in different universities and colleges,there the pressure is even tougher.With no one to control you,things can go haywire if not handled correctly,” she said.

Instead, she advised them: “This will definately require emotional adjustment.Maintain who you are,your moral values.”

